Kioti's PX1052 handles the mud and dust west of Toowoomba

Dairy farmer Greg Ziebell says it was the simplicity of the Kioti that appealed to his family. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for PFG Australia.

Greg Ziebell is a dairy farmer up at Biddeston, a small community near Toowoomba in Queensland's fertile Darling Downs. Greg's father moved to the area in the 1970s and it remains a family-run operation, spread over approximately 740 hectares on two properties.

Two other brothers are on the farm, as well as Greg's nephew. He says they're the ones behind the wheel of their main tractor most of the time, while he "runs around organising things".

A Kioti PX1052 does the bulk of the work.

"It was the simplicity of the Kioti that appealed to us," says Greg.



"A lot of modern tractors are full of electronics and for something that we use a lot for feeding cows, and we're out in the mud, wet and dust, we just wanted something that was simple and reliable."

They have another tractor on the property and Greg says with a smile that he wouldn't know half the functions on it.

"That's the beauty of the Kioti - it's durable and straightforward.



"You turn the key and off you go; it's not overloaded with things that can go wrong."

The PX1052 is powered by a liquid cooled, 4-cylinder 105hp Perkins engine. Standard features include hydrostatic power steering, Euro-designed wet clutch, power shuttle and hydraulic hi/lo and 2400kgs maximum rear linkage lift capacity.

The power shuttle is key, enable smooth and easy forward/reverse moves without depressing the clutch. Renowned for its durability and designed for day-in, day-out loader work, Kioti's superbly appointed luxury cab is the finishing touch.

"Our Kioti has about 1300 hours on it," says Greg.



"We mainly use it for feeding cattle, plus hay work with the loader and general farm work, so the sort of machinery on the back is for raking, conditioning and baling.

"Our balers need a 100hp tractor and that's why we went for something with a bit more power.



"Something I have noticed is its stability and traction - it's really good. We're really happy with it."

According to Greg, another point that works in the Kioti's favour is the ease of carrying out routine servicing. His local dealer performed the first two services, which provided peace of mind, and then the guys on the farm did the last one.

Greg thinks that in time, with 4000 to 4500 hours clocked up, he would look to trade the PX1052 for another Kioti. He bought through Michael Cook at Engage Ag and is delighted with the service.

"When Cooky [Michael Cook] started Engage, we bought a tractor off him straight away," Greg says.



"We haven't been to another dealer since. The Engage Ag boys are great, really down to earth.



"If you need something, you can ring them directly - they're responsive and really helpful."