Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Dubbo's South Merton sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

VERSATILE 552 hectare (1364 acre) Dubbo, NSW, property South Merton has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.95 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.