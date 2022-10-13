VERSATILE 552 hectare (1364 acre) Dubbo, NSW, property South Merton has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.95 million.
The sale price is equal to $8967/ha ($3629/acre).
Located 17km south of Dubbo, the property is well suited to both livestock and cropping.
South Merton features excellent livestock facilities and an office complex, having been used until recently as an artificial breeding centre for sheep.
South Merton is mainly arable with a mix of heavy chocolate loam to red loam soil types.
Improved pastures include 98ha of premier digit, 30ha of phalaris, fescue and rye grass, 82ha mix of lucerne and winter pasture, and 25ha of lucerne.
Watered is supplied from a 7km frontage to Hyandra and Wambangalang creeks. There is also a bore that services 32 troughs.
South Merton is divided into 30 main paddocks with an additional eight paddock in a containment area near the main shed. There is also a second containment area with five paddocks.
Improvements include a two stand shearing shed, cool room, kitchen, bathroom, second cattle yards with Bullock master crush and overhead roof , sheep yards, additional sheds and silos.
The marketing of South Merton was handled by Kim Watts, Ray White Rural.
