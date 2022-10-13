Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian govt rules out NZ-style methane tax on cow farts

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt supports cuts to methane but has ruled out a price on emissions. (AP PHOTO)

AUSTRALIA is considering signing a global pledge to reduce its methane emissions, however the Agriculture Minister has ruled out a New Zealand-style tax on farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.