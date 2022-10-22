How good nutrition can help manage cattle stress in feedlots

IT's no secret that stress can hinder the productivity of cattle in feedlots.
Although somewhat an elusive term, stress can generally it can be defined as the physiological or behavioral adjustment an animal makes to cope with a stressor and maintain balance (homeostasis) within its body.
It is necessary to identify stressors in the feedlot in order to prevent and/or alleviate them but they can include heat, cold, infection, housing, nutrition and social interactions.
Most cattle arriving at feedlots have undergone what are considered stressful events. They have been subject to transportation, temporary changes in diet, co-mingling with cattle from other farms, and on-arrival processing precedures including vaccination, dehorning, castration and eartagging.
Classic signs of stress in cattle include: Reduced feed intake; Bawling; isolation from the herd; increased sickness and disease; a lethargic appearance; and dehydration.
Heat stress is when the body experiences elevated temperatures and the animal's physiological systems fails to regulate the body temperature within the normal range.
Mild heat stress can occur once temperatures reach 22 degrees Celcius and above, with higher levels of humidity exacerbating the situation.
In Queensland, the statewide mean annual temperature is 24.6 deg C and the region is prone to over 300 sunshine days per year.
The reality is most animals will be exposed to conditions which could lead to heat stress during the year.
Cows under heat stress will reduce dry matter intake by 20 to 25 per cent. As a result, cows enter negative energy balance, which can lead to losses in body weight and body condition score.
Heat stress is one of the costliest issues facing producers.
Reduced dry matter intake can result in: altered metabolism; reduced milk production; reduced reproductive performance; and increased disease incidence.
Mitigation strategies include cooling systems (such as fans, sprinklers, shading etc), herd management (such as increased space, limited social group changes), and nutrition and nutrition management.
One such nutrition strategy is to include chromium in the diet.
Chromium primarily acts to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the release of the stress hormone cortisol.
The more insulin-sensitive an animal is, the more glucose will be readily available for cells involved in growth and immunity, two vital aspects of beef production.
Growth, immunity and stress go hand in hand when it comes to feedlot productivity, as stress plays a significant role in the ability of an animal to generate an adequate immune response to fight off infection.
Furthermore, fighting infection competes with muscle growth. Therefore, improving overall immunity in the feedlot is essential to minimising losses due to health issues and maximizing production.
Kemin's KemTRACE Chromium is highly bioavailable, organic source of chromium which helps to improve glucose utilisation for increased cellular energy and function, resulting in better animal maintenance, reproduction, growth and immunity.
Chromium can be added directly into finished feed or through premixes. Benefits include increased feed efficiency, improved immune function, improved ability to withstand effects of heat stress and improved hot carcass weights.
Recommended feed rates are 125-175mg/head/day to deliver 5-7mg of chromium. The cost of the trace mineral is about 0.2c-0.3c/head per day.
- Matt Bastian is a ruminant expert with Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health.
