Land from what was likely once a piece of Victoria's first farms failed to attract a bid at auction on Friday.
Cape Bridgewater near Portland is still windswept and rugged just as it was when it became a foothold for the formidable Henty's who came ashore there with stock in 1836.
Edward Henty had explored the area two years before he settled at Portland and established one of his six squatting runs at Bridgewater.
The Henty's later shifted their attention away from the coast and further inland at today's Merino.
Livestock are still grazed on the Cape Bridgewater block which was offered at an online auction yesterday.
It wasn't its rich pastoral history but the stunning ocean views which agents from A1 Real Estate Solutions focused on before the sale of Belmore South.
Taking in 63 hectares (156 acres), these fully fenced paddocks offer lots of opportunities.
It is about 14 kilometres to Portland and 4.5km to the Bridgewater beach and café.
The property is divided into two fenced paddocks with double height cyclone boundary fencing with a solar electric system.
It features an almost new 10 inch bore being approximately 87 metres deep and capable of producing 108,000 litres an hour.
The bore is serviced by a windmill and connects to two 22,500 litre water tanks with gravity feed to four troughs.
With dual road access to Bridgewater Road and Knights and Parkers Road, the land is suitable for building, sea change, eco-tourism or grazing livestock.
It takes in gentle undulating rolling hills, red and grey sandy soils over limestone and was listed for an opening price of $900,000 or $5769 an acre at yesterday's auction.
Cape Bridgewater is today extensively known as a sanctuary for sealife and wildlife as well as exquisite coastal attractions including the Petrified Forest, the Great South West Walk, Bridgewater Lakes and, ultimately, the ideal holiday destination.
Famous for having the highest cliffs in Victoria, Captain James Grant named this area after the Duke of Bridgewater in 1800.
When the Henty's arrived 30 years later, they grew potatoes on their station which were shipped to the Adelaide markets.
By 1860 there were 38 families living at Cape Bridgewater and churches, schools and a post office was built.
Today there are still some buildings and stone ruins still scattered about the cape as a reminder of the past.
Meanwhile, the Walker family's big land holdings at Lameroo failed to sell at public auction yesterday.
The auction held at the Lameroo Golf Club, organised by Spence Dix and Co., was to be the end of an era for the Walker family which offered their group of farms for sale..
The properties are located about 21 kilometres north-west of Lameroo comprising 2857 hectares (7060 acres), spread over four properties.
Agents said several offers had been made after the end of the auction and they were now in negotiations.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
