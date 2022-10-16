Farm Online
No bids for windswept farm land once occupied by the Henty's near Portland

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
October 16 2022 - 1:00am
After a meeting with explorer Major Mitchell, the Henty's shifted their attention away from the coast and further inland at today's Merino.

Land from what was likely once a piece of Victoria's first farms failed to attract a bid at auction on Friday.

