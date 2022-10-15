Farm Online

New Rural Aid hotline makes it easier for farmers to connect

October 15 2022 - 12:00am
Rural Aid counsellors are based across the country and offer free, confidential counselling to farmers and their families.

A NEW, dedicated phone line is making it easier for farmers to quickly and easily connect with the Rural Aid counselling team.

