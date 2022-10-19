Graeme Bell is on high alert every time he gets behind the wheel to cut cane in NSW's Northern Rivers region.
As he makes his way up and down the rows he keeps watch for debris that has settled in paddocks ravaged by floodwaters earlier this year.
He has come across all manner of items - bales of silage, gas cylinders, old row boats, people's belongings and a caravan.
A fortnight ago, he found a hot water system.
Mr Bell said he can't always see the rubble as the cane has lodged over and covered what was lost during the floods.
"You can't take your concentration away for any period of time because you just don't know what's under the cane," he said.
"The damage that could cause to an $800,000 machine could put it out of action forever.
"We have an excavator coming along and scooping it out of the way of the cane harvester so we can continue up and down the rows."
Mr Bell has been cutting cane for the Woodburn Cane Harvesting Co-Operative for more than three decades.
While growers in the co-op have endured plenty of heartache this year, one of the bright spots has been the arrival of a new John Deere CH570 cane harvester.
Mr Bell said 80 per cent of the crop was cut in adverse weather conditions and due to the region's clay to heavy sandy loam soils, paddocks took a long time to dry out.
As a result, the co-op decided to get a harvester on steel tracks.
When it comes to the design of the new machine, Mr Bell said John Deere had been "thinking of the Aussie cane cutter".
However, while some of the bells and whistles like air ride seats with a fridge underneath are pretty neat, he feels not all changes to machinery are for the better.
"When things break or don't work is when you need the technicians and with mechanical devices before you could always put a new cable in, reseal and go ahead," Mr Bell said.
"Now you get a glitch in your computer screen and you've got to get the technicians in, which then slows you up, because you've got to wait for them to turn up."
The co-op has also started to upgrade its fleet of Case IH Puma tractors as some were lost during the floods.
It was, however, able to salvage the infield track buggies and get them running again.
"A few of our tractors were inundated with the flood and had to be written off," Mr Bell said.
"Now we're faced with the problem of sourcing new tractors and in some cases they just aren't available but if you haven't got one, you can't haul cane without it.
"We salvaged a couple and we have purchased two new tractors, which will get us by with what we need to do this year."
In a good season without so much flood damage, the co-op usually cuts just under 200,000 tonnes of cane.
Harvest generally starts around the June long weekend and can go through to late November or early December if it is a big season.
This year harvest was delayed due to the rain and started in July.
It has been slow going as the fields are sodden and the machinery is getting bogged day after day.
Next year's harvest is also looking bleak as the crop is not returning and in some low lying areas it has died.
Farmers also don't have enough sets to plant and will struggle to get into the paddocks before the planting window closes in November.
Once cut, the cane is processed at the Broadwater Mill, which was submerged during the floods.
The mill has undergone a total rebuild and started crushing again in September.
Fortunately the co-op was able to supply some of its cane to the Harwood and Condong mills while Broadwater was out of action.
"They were operational before Broadwater, so a lot of our cane was transported north and south but we were restricted on how much we could cut because they've got their own crops to harvest," Mr Bell said.
"It was really decent of the other farmers to understand we needed to put our sugar cane in with theirs to start getting our crop off."
