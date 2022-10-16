Castell Park sold at auction

THE 208 hectare (514 acre) Somerset region lifestyle property Castell Park has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $855,000.
Four of the seven parties that registered to bid on the property were active at the auction.
Located in the Buaraba district about 15 minutes drive from Esk, the property is on Buaraba Creek and features Mountt Mulgowie mountain, which is noted for its abundant birdlife.
The property has well drained black and red soils and is said to run about 60 cows.
Water is supplied from four dams, a bore and Buaraba Creek.
Castell Park has a colonial home requiring renovation, a three bay shed with a concrete floor, and cattle yards.
The marketing of Castell Park was handled by Peter Douglas and Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural Queensland.
