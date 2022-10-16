Farm Online
Castell Park sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 16 2022 - 4:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE 208 hectare (514 acre) Somerset region lifestyle property Castell Park has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $855,000.

