MSA stats: big farmgate returns, 3.25m cattle graded

Australia's world-leading eating quality grading program, Meat Standards Australia, continues to deliver significant benefits and value to the red meat industry, from the farm gate through to the consumer's plate.
In financial year 2021-2022, the MSA program delivered a record $204 million in estimated additional farm gate returns to beef producers, a significant increase from the $157m delivered in 2020-2021, and more than the previous record high of $198 million in 2018-2019.
MSA graded cattle continue to represent more than half of the national adult cattle slaughter at another record of 55 per cent in 2021-2022.
More than 3.25 million cattle were MSA graded through 39 Australian beef processors in 2021-2022, with an equal highest national MSA compliance of 95.5pc.
MSA program manager at Meat & Livestock Australia, Dr David Packer, said the latest MSA Annual Outcomes Report demonstrated the red meat and livestock industry's growing commitment to eating quality and meeting consumer expectations.
"The record $204 million in estimated additional farm gate returns is a result of the year-on-year growth of the program, greater use and value extracted from MSA graded carcases which now underpins 193 beef and 22 sheep brands and improved on-farm performance towards better MSA outcomes," he said.
"While there was a slight decrease in the number of cattle graded in the previous financial year, it reflects an overall reduction in slaughter numbers as producers take advantage of generally favourable seasonal conditions across many production regions to rebuild herds."
Over the past year, more producers across the country became MSA registered. In total, 2,157 cattle and sheep producers became MSA registered in 2021-2022, taking the total number of registered MSA producers to 47,188.
Steps continue to be taken towards the commercialisation and rollout of a MSA cuts-based sheepmeat model in the past year.
"Working with supply chains across Australia, MSA continued carrying out benchmarking activities to understand the range in eating quality of the commercial flock through these supply chains," Dr Packer said.
"This has helped to deliver the value proposition of the MSA sheepmeat cuts-based model, which will ultimately allow for processors and brand owners to apply sophisticated eating quality segregation within their supply chains.
"The aim is to commercialise the model in the 2022-2023 financial year," Dr Packer said.
In 2021-2022, more than 2.1 million sheep followed MSA pathways through 15 MSA-licenced processing facilities across NSW, Victoria and Western Australia. This represented 10pc of the total lambs processed in Australia and of these, 84pc were trademarked MSA.
Throughout 2021-22, 469 audits were conducted on MSA licensees from saleyards and processors, through to retailers, wholesalers, independent boning rooms, supermarkets and foodservice outlets.
In addition, MSA also conducted over 100 integrity checks with MSA-licenced processors to support their continued success in utilising the MSA Standards.
