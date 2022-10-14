Farm Online
MSA returns a record additional $204m to the farmgate

Updated October 14 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 10:00pm
MSA stats: big farmgate returns, 3.25m cattle graded

Australia's world-leading eating quality grading program, Meat Standards Australia, continues to deliver significant benefits and value to the red meat industry, from the farm gate through to the consumer's plate.

