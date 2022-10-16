Farm Online
CropScan 3000B whole grain analyser receives NMI pattern approval

October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
The CropScan 3000B whole grain analyser is suitable for trade certified purposes such as buying and selling wheat and barley based on protein.

Grain businesses have another tool in their arsenal after CropScan's 3000B whole grain analyser was granted National Measurement Institute pattern approval in August.

