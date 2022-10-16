Grain businesses have another tool in their arsenal after CropScan's 3000B whole grain analyser was granted National Measurement Institute pattern approval in August.
This means the product is suitable for trade certified purposes such as buying and selling wheat and barley based on protein.
CropScan produces a range of analysers for farmers, grain traders, grain buyers and grain processors to measure protein, moisture, oil and starch in wheat, barley, canola, corn, soybeans and many other commodities.
NMI pattern approval is a metrological evaluation of the device against electronic and environmental conditions.
Temperature, humidity, electric discharge, voltage variation, short-term and long-term stability and reproducibility are tested under the pattern approval protocol.
The objective of these tests is to ensure that the analyser will operate and provide reliable results under the specified test conditions.
The process then requires a registered verifier to run reference samples for low, medium and high protein wheat and barley through the analyser and to verify that the analyser is performing within the NMI specifications. The limits are +/- 0.4 per cent protein for wheat and +/- 0.5pc protein for barley.
The verifier issues a certificate for the analyser and attaches a mark or label to show that the analyser has been tested and verified.
NMI certification for protein measurement instruments only applies to protein in wheat and barley.
There is no current moisture measurement certification from the NMI.
