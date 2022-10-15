Farm Online

Japanese encephalitis high risk areas targeted with vaccinations

By Newsroom
October 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock

Residents in higher risk areas will be offered a free vaccination to Japanese encephalitis virus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.