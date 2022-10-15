Residents in higher risk areas will be offered a free vaccination to Japanese encephalitis virus.
The expanded vaccine rollout targets people who live or work in a postcode within five kilometres of the Murray River, Lake Alexandrina and Lake Albert ahead of the mosquito season, which starts in the summer months.
To be eligible, residents must be aged two months or older and spend at least four hours outdoors on most days. The same four-hour outdoors requirement also applies to workers.
More than 900 people in selected high-risk groups - including piggery workers and those who work directly with mosquitos - were vaccinated earlier this year through the first phase of the program.
A total 23,000 vaccines have been made available by the federal and state governments, as part of the second phase of the program.
The vaccines will initially be distributed across eight SA Health pop-up clinics and seven GPs, with more sites to follow - including pharmacies - in the coming weeks, with the SA government committing $1.84 million towards this stage of the rollout.
Health Minister Chris Picton said there were high risk conditions this mosquito season, particularly after three years of La Nina.
"We are heading into an increased mosquito season this year and we want South Australians living in high-risk areas to be protected," he said.
"I encourage eligible residents and workers, especially those around the Murray River, to take advantage of a free vaccine to help keep themselves safe.
"This virus can be deadly, and we can all play a part in helping stop its spread."
Of the nine confirmed JEV cases in South Australia this year, the majority had visited the Murray River during their exposure period.
Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister Clare Scriven said these vaccinations were an important protection for the agricultural industry.
She said they were also taking steps to monitor and control the disease, including extending the SA Arbovirus surveillance program through to late winter next year, and additional sentinel chicken surveillance programs with more frequent testing.
SA Health's 'Fight the Bite' campaign - promoting the importance of personal protection and simple steps the public can take - is also being boosted.
JEV causes a rare but potentially serious infection in humans that is transmitted through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes, which are commonly found in SA.
Most people do not experience any illness, however a small proportion will develop encephalitis, which can be fatal or cause long-term neurological damage. Symptoms include confusion, headaches, neck stiffness, tremors, drowsiness and seizures.
SA Health Deputy Chief Public Health officer Chris Lease said the department have been working on prevention measures for the warmer weather since JEV was declared a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance in March.
"While these measures will go a long way in providing prevention against JEV, it is still important people remain vigilant in protecting themselves against mosquito bites - including using repellent on exposed skin, wearing loose fitting clothing outdoors, and ensuring that accommodation is fitted with mosquito nettings or screens," he said.
