South-west Victoria is fast becoming a hydrogen hub with new initiatives being unveiled for the area.
The state government is looking at storing hydrogen underground near Port Campbell, a major gas company had touted hydrogen production at its Otway plant and one minister sees hydrogen trains in our future.
With so many projects under way in our region, an energy future that includes hydrogen is more than just a pipe dream.
Gas company Beach Energy told the Australian Stock Exchange this week it was considering producing hydrogen at its Otway Gas Plant near Port Campbell.
In recent years, the company has been rolling out its $1 billion plans to search for more gas in the Otway basin, but also has its sights set on a clean energy future.
It has set a target of being net zero by 2050.
By 2030, it plans to cut emissions by 35 per cent.
Chief executive officer Morné Engelbrecht said the company would continue to provide energy security to Australia while playing a role in limiting the impacts of climate change.
"As a key supplier of energy for Australia and New Zealand, it is important that Beach explores all sensible opportunities to reduce our portfolio emissions," Mr Engelbrecht said.
"We know that natural gas will enable a steady transition to a clean energy future as it displaces coal in our energy mix, supplying a reliable source of power with lower emissions."
The company unveiled a number of initiatives it was looking at to participate in renewable and emerging energy markets near existing operations.
It said none of them had been sanctioned and were at different stages, but for the south-west it was looking at hydrogen production at the Otway Gas Plant.
The investigations are preliminary, but hydrogen production near Port Campbell could involve a notional electrolyser capacity of 12 MW.
Beach Energy would also explore options including direct supply of hydrogen to the local industry and the transport sector and perhaps even blended into gas supply sales.
The state government also appears to be looking to Warrnambool's Hycel Hydrogen Hub at Deakin University to revolutionise its public transport system.
At a public meeting, Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said while Volgren hydrogen buses had been commissioned for production in Dandenong, he also wanted to bring hydrogen trains to Victoria.
"Hydrogen, I will say also battery type trains ... they've also got to be part of the mix," he said.
"When we're thinking about upgrades of the V/Line network, different rail plans that are out there, we need to have the latest technology looking at how we can power it."
Hycel program manager Adam Fletcher confirmed there had been initial discussions with V/Line.
"We haven't branched further than buses and trucks in this early formation stage, but we have had an initial discussion with V/Line," he said.
"Once our program really becomes established and our facility is complete at the Warrnambool campus ... I think we'll be very well positioned to uptake more discussion and look at potential local opportunities for trials."
Mr Fletcher said the goal of the nation-leading facility was to create a model which could be used by multiple forms of transport.
"Trucks and buses are the first step," Mr Fletcher said.
"We're working hard with industry partners to develop that transition model and we feel very optimistic and very positive that ... the modelling can be shared broadly and hopefully accelerate the uptake of hydrogen fuel in both bus and other transport sectors."
Beach Energy said it was also partnering with Curtin University to look at underground hydrogen storage near its Penola gas plant.
To establish a competitive hydrogen production industry in Australia would require large-scale underground storage solutions, the company says.
But Beach Energy is not the only one looking at storage of hydrogen, with the state government exploring the options in our backyard.
In Port Campbell, Geological Survey of Victoria researchers are investigating the hydrogen storage potential of depleted underground gas fields to support the state's energy supply when household demands heighten during winter periods.
The town's embayment, which previously stockpiled methane and carbon capture and storage (CCS) for south-west gas producers, had been touted to have favourable geology to lead Victoria's underground hydrogen storage capacity.
Waarre's Iona gas field was flagged as one of the best locations for storage while surveyors are assessing prospective sites as far north as Timboon and west as Nullawarre.
Victorian Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said the Port Campbell study was a key part of the state's Gas Substitution Roadmap which includes biomethane and electrification projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive down consumer energy bills.
"Alternative gases, such as hydrogen and biomethane, are likely to play a significant and growing role in Victoria's energy future and will be critical to meeting our 2050 net zero emissions reduction target," she said.
"This includes attracting new industries to Victoria, such as hydrogen exports and the production of renewable products such as fertiliser or metals and providing a flexible fuel for electricity generation to complement wind and solar."
Ms D'Ambrosio said the state government wanted to grow the renewable hydrogen industry which it saw as a "high potential sector".
"The emergence of a renewable hydrogen industry is ideally timed," she said.
Hydrogen is not the only thing that Beach Energy is looking to store underground.
It also told the Australian Stock Exchange this week that it had completed a pre-feasibility study on a carbon capture and storage opportunity adjacent to its Victorian Otway Basin operations and was now ready to move to the next stage.
The next phase - which will be completed by the end of next year - will focus specifically on storage capacity, reservoir selection, injectability, integration and environmental approvals to establish a facility that would capture more emissions than it produces at its Otway plant.
The company will then examine the potential for the facility to become a regional hub for third party carbon dioxide sequestration.
Beach Energy says carbon capture storage was a key component of its plan to reduce emissions by 35 per cent by 2030.
The International Energy Agency, Mr Engelbrecht said, confirms that carbon capture and storage would play a leading role in getting to net zero.
"Our Victorian Otway operations are vital for the energy needs of Australia's east coast market, so it is a logical next step for CCS investigations," he said.
"From Beach's perspective, CCS is just the beginning, and while proudly an oil and gas exploration and production company, we know that we must do more to modernise our role as an energy producer in the 21st century.
"Beach is proud of its role as a provider of energy security in Australia and New Zealand and will take an active role in the transition to a lower carbon future."
Mr Engelbrecht said hydrogen would likely play a key role in the future energy mix, but carbon capture and storage was the starting point.
"When blended with natural gas, hydrogen could become an effective way to reduce carbon emissions as an alternate source of clean fuel for the 21st century," he said.
"Our current work will focus on the feasibility of CCS at Otway, which if commissioned, could remove all of the plant's scope 1 and 2 emissions.
"Should Otway CCS prove to be feasible, zero emission hydrogen production at Otway Gas Plant becomes a possibility if it commercially and technically stacks up ... sustaining local jobs and employment for the region."
