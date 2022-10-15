Farm Online

South-west Victoria leading the way on hydrogen

William Huynh
JG
Katrina Lovell
By William Huynh, Jessica Greenan, and Katrina Lovell
October 15 2022
The south-west could be home to Victoria's emerging hydrogen industry leading the state in its research, production and storage.

South-west Victoria is fast becoming a hydrogen hub with new initiatives being unveiled for the area.

Jessica Greenan

Katrina Lovell

