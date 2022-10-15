OFFERS of more than $3.95 million are now being sought on the Gold Coast hinterland property Sunset Valley after it was put to auction on Friday.
Covering 37 hectares (92 acres) and featuring a liquid amber tree-lined driveway, the exceptional property at Biddaddaba blends resort-style living in an idyllic picturesque setting.
The home offers craftsman-built finishes, refined inclusions and an inspired, family-friendly layout for effortless living and entertaining.
The incredible home's elevated position enjoys vast scenic views across the property and through the Biddaddaba Valley.
The architecturally designed two-storey, five-bedroom home with generously proportioned living areas has multiple outside covered entertaining areas and terraces to enjoy the views.
The entertainment area includes a detached entertaining pavilion, a sparkling 14m infinity pool and also incorporates a deck built around a large Morten Bay fig tree and the adjoining children's playground.
The home and entertainment area are set in a park-like garden setting with irrigated lawns and native and fruiting trees.
A series of cascading ponds near the entertainment area reticulate water, creating waterfalls and fountains, offering a place for a quiet calm retreat. Exterior lighting shows off the gardens and trees to perfection at night.
Sunset Valley has two fully enclosed Colorbond sheds with concrete floors, an attached single car garage and a corrugated iron timber frame soil floor barn used as a machinery/hay shed. There is also a 33kW solar system.
The mostly cleared property is flat at the front with heavy black soil and rising to the back of the property with undulating watercourses.
Sunset Valley will comfortably run 30-40 cattle. There are four paddocks and set of portable panel cattle yards. The country is also well suited to horses.
Water is supplied from bore, two dams, and rainwater tanks.
Sunset Valley is located in the Scenic Rim, about 20km from Canungra and Beaudesert.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland, or Luke Barber, 0419 250 991, Barber & Co Real Estate.
