Man found dead in floodwaters in Victoria

By Cassandra Morgan and Rachael Ward
Updated October 15 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
A man has died at Rochester in Victoria's north with emergency workers cut off by floodwaters. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A man has been found dead in floodwaters at a home in Rochester in Victoria's north, as authorities prepare for one of the largest evacuation operations in the state's history.

