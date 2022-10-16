Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Low pressure system and trough to push through eastern Australia

By Andrew Schmidt, Weatherzone
Updated October 16 2022 - 2:15am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Root zone soil moisture for October 14th 2022. Picture from Bureau of Meteorology

While the weekend will remain generally dry across eastern Australia, another moisture-heavy system looks to wreak havoc next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.