Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Spring sales strategy pays off with $4m made at auction for second Tailem Bend farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

It was second time success for the Roberts' family after they sold their remaining farm near Tailem Bend for $4 million at auction late last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.