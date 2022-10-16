It was second time success for the Roberts' family after they sold their remaining farm near Tailem Bend for $4 million at auction late last week.
Sold was Camden at Cooke Plains across 1143 hectares (2824 acres) reaching $1416 an acre.
Ray White Rural South Australia had sold Greenhills (658ha, 1627acres) back in July for an undisclosed amount.
The original sales strategy was to offer the Upper South East region farm aggregation of Camden and Greenhills farms across a combined 1801 hectares (4451 acres) of mixed cropping/grazing country.
The farms are 23km south east of Tailem Bend.
That strategy sought to provide the standing crops as part of the deal but Camden was withdrawn from the sale.
Agent Daniel Schell said the vendors were "happy" with the price offers for Greenhills but not the bigger Camden.
It was decided it was better to hang on it and sell it with the spring sales.
MORE READING: To sell or not to sell.
The successful offer for Greenhills by a local Cooke Plains farm family is now proceeding to settlement at the end of this month when they can profit from a good growing season.
Camden was taken to public auction at the Coomandook Hall on Friday afternoon before three registered bidders and was eventually knocked down for $4m.
Vendors were Kevin and Bec Roberts.
Camden's features included a four-bedroom homestead with a renovated kitchen and bathrooms plus an in-ground swimming pool.
It has a large hay shed.
Agents said the property was well suited to a flexible enterprise mix including broad acre cropping, oil seeds, hay production and livestock options.
Vendors said the property could run up to about 2000 breeding ewes.
It included lots of shedding and estimated annual rainfall of about 375mm-400mm.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.