A dairy manufacturer on the South Coast of NSW has offered a lifeline to workers stood down by Norco in flood-hit Lismore.
Bodalla Dairy, which makes artisan cheese and ice cream, has offered $75,000 and accommodation in the picturesque town of Bodalla.
Like practically every other employer in Australia, Bodalla Dairy's Sandra McCuaig is struggling to find workers to fill vacant positions.
She placed a display ad in the Lismore City News in the hope of luring one of the workers recently stood down by Norco to migrate south.
"It is hard to get skilled workers you can trust with machinery," she said.
"We have been battling along with everybody else to get people to move to an area they don't know.
"It is very hard hard to find anybody because there is no accommodation in all these little towns.
"We can't find people, the pub over the road is desperate for people."
Ms McCuaig said she had seen pictures on TV of the outfits the factory workers at Norco wore and said: "We are not like that.
"We are an artisan cheese and ice cream making facility and we ship to Sydney, where we have a store, and we hope to have another shop in Milton and we might set that up before Christmas."
Ms McCuaig said she was seeking a good general factory hand who could drive a forklift and truck and was good with machinery.
She said it might suit one of the single men who used to work at Norco, even if it was for a few months while Norco gets its flood-damaged Lismore facility back up and running next year.
I'm a media professional with over 34 years of experience in public relations and journalism, including a decade setting Lismore's news agenda as the editor of The Northern Star. I have proven track record in growing audiences and improving engagement by delivering quality local stories for and about the Lismore community.
