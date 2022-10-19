Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

How new season lamb prices are performing in your state?

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
October 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High, but not that high. Lamb prices predicted to vary state to state by the end of 2022. Photo by Jacqui Bateman.

Lamb prices are predicted to be beneath last year's levels on the back of softer demand from the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.