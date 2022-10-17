Farm Online
Mail order pet food has been banned in Australia through biosecurity fears

October 17 2022 - 4:00am
Unlike many other countries, Australia does not have regulated standards for pet food.

Mail order pet food sent from overseas has been banned in Australia.

