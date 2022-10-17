Bega may have to sell big stake in Vitasoy plant-based dairy venture

Hong Kong plant beverage company, Vita International, is preparing to take full control of soy-based dairy substitute maker, Vitasoy Australia, breaking its partnership with Bega Group.
As part of Bega Cheese's $434 million takeover of the Lion Dairy and Drinks business in 2019 Bega gained a 49 per cent share in the 20-year-old Vitasoy operation, which makes plant-based milk-style drinks and yoghurt as part of a licensing deal with the parent company.
Vita has, however, just received approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board to buy Bega's stake, if it exercises its rights under the shareholder agreement drawn up when the Australian operation was established in 1999.
Bega has told shareholders there was no guarantee what was likely to happen, but the national dairy business would not be giving up its expanding ambitions in the plant based food market.
"Bega Cheese recognises the growing market importance of plant-based beverages and products and will assess options for a continued involvement in the sector if its interest is acquired by Vita International," the company said.
Vitasoy operates its local processing plant at Wodonga on the NSW-Victorian border, making about 30 products, primarily from soybeans, but also rice, almonds, coconut, and the increasingly popular barista milk ingredient, oats.
The company has a strong and local supply chain sourcing grain from farmers in NSW, Victoria, and southern Queensland, and rarely needs to turn to imports.
It produces up to 70 million litres a year and is apparently looking to lift capacity to handle about 100m.
Some of that output is exported to New Zealand and other offshore markets.
The global parent company, established in Hong Kong in 1940, began selling Vitasoy lines into Australia via the National Foods dairy distribution network in 1996, with the relationship subsequently leading to the joint venture and local production base.
The joint venture deal with National Foods, which itself was absorbed into brewing and beverage giant Lion in 2007, gave Vita International the option to buy all shares in Vitasoy Australia after October 2022.
Vita has told the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong it may, or may not, proceed with its right to exercise its call option on the other half of the Australian business.
However at this point, and in light of FIRB giving its green light, "it is the intention of the Vita International board to exercise its call option".
If that were to happen the value of Bega's 49pc stake could be determined by a third party valuer, although the terms of any Vita move to exercise its purchase option remained uncertain.
Bega has told the Australian Securities Exchange it will keep the market updated when appropriate, if developments emerge.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
