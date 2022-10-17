Most of Australia's plump and sweet table grapes are grown in the Sunraysia region near Mildura.
Unlike wine grapes, table grapes are grown for their eating and are exported around the world.
A 54 hectare table grape business for sale in Sunraysia is expected to generate interest in excess of $10 million.
The property at 180 Stewart Road, Red Cliffs, is actually a combination of three blocks each with their own irrigation infrastructure.
With vines ranging five-to-19 years in age, 46ha of the farm is planted to Crimson Seedless table grapes and a further 6ha planted to Sweet Sapphire table grapes.
Green, red and blue-black varieties of table grapes are produced by about 900 growers in the major growing regions.
Table grape production has risen from almost 70,000 tonnes in 1999 to 220,000 tonnes in 2020.
Many table grape growers began as dried grape and wine grape producers, transitioning from the early 1980s onward.
MORE READING: Pioneers receive a $8.8m send-off at auction.
In 2019-20, the table grape industry exported 152,200 tonnes of product, valued at $623 million.
Production from Sunraysia in 2022 reached about 115,000 boxes, which were either exported or sold through the Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide markets.
On the Red Cliffs farm aggregation, the irrigation infrastructure is comprised of three independent Grundfos and Southern Cross systems.
The property also has a Murray River water licence including 238 megalitres of high security supply along with multiple water use licences amounting 443 megalitres.
Improvements across the properties includes four homes, the biggest boasts six-bedrooms, a 1295sqm packing shed with loading dock and three cool rooms, machinery shedding, office space and staff amenities.
CBRE's Phil Schell, Angus Bills and David Goodfellow have been appointed to manage the sale campaign, with expressions of interest invited by November 16.
"This Red Cliffs property is a well-maintained table grape operation, with a proven track record and quality improvements that would suit a commercial operation," Mr Schell said.
"Australian grapes are in demand well beyond these shores. Almost all of the export table grapes in the country are grown in the Sunraysia region, which is set to help drive interest in this property."
The property is available to be purchased on a walk-in walk-out basis seeking settlement in December 2022.
For more information contact Mr Schell on 0418 809849 or Mr Bills 0400 859634.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.