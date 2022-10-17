THE DairyFeedbase program is continuing to lead innovative research focusing on delivering high-value feedbase management outcomes with significant economic benefits for Australian dairy farmers.
The research aims to help dairy farmers with their decision making around the use of their feedbase, with easy-to-use digital tools, real-time information and practical ways to strategically allocate feed at herd and individual cow level. DairyFeedbase is a leader in this field of research and has the potential to deliver industry returns in excess of $100 million a year within 10 years.
Launched in 2018, DairyFeedbase is part of a joint venture between Dairy Australia, Gardiner Dairy Foundation and Agriculture Victoria.
DairyFeedbase co-director Kevin Argyle is impressed with the support from the three organisations.
"Fifteen per cent of the total program is funded by the dairy levy, which is a relatively small investment," he said.
"Therefore, the amount of additional funding from Agriculture Victoria and the Gardiner Dairy Foundation makes DairyFeedbase - and the research undertaken - possible."
While the research projects are based at Agriculture Victoria's Ellinbank and Hamilton research farms, regional and seasonal factors are incorporated to ensure findings are applicable Australia-wide.
Each project focuses on strategically important areas to the dairy farm business. These include:
Research findings are already being implemented on some commercial farms with considerable ease and seeing economic benefits.
"We're proud to be collaborating with dairy farmers to ensure that the innovation and technology that we're delivering is fit-for-purpose," Mr Argyle said.
Victorian Stephen Luckin is one of many farmers around the country taking the learnings and recommendations from DairyFeedbase directly into their business.
With the First 100 Days project demonstrating profitable ways dairy farmers can optimally feed cows during the critical transition period after calving - with a focus on strategically using supplement with pasture to increase production and improve animal health - Mr Luckin has seen first-hand the economic benefits this project has delivered to his Heywood farm.
"By changing the diet within the first 100 days after calving within our herd," he said.
"As a result of this change and ensuring that we paid attention to the diet throughout the whole transition period we have seen a significant increase in our peak production, which has held on throughout the season. The improved health early in the season has also improved the overall fertility of the herd. Just this one change has seen big improvements in our herd.
"The research has shown that feeding maize grain with a high-quality forage achieves high intakes in the fresh period, and a grain mix of wheat, barley and canola meal after that delivers better economic results than wheat/barley in early lactation."
Mr Argyle said the project was also focused on innovation around how to grow, allocate and utilise pastures and feeds.
"We're also looking at how we can better feed and look after our animals to improve performance," he said.
Next, the DairyFeedbase program team will be working with Dairy Australia's regional extension and service adviser networks to conduct a series of engagement and presentation events to tell farmers first hand about the opportunities for them to capture some of the financial and other benefits on their own farm.
These events will also provide an opportunity for industry input into identifying research priorities for the next stages of the program.
Find out more about the research outcomes and have a say on the program's future through the Beyond Dairy Feedbase survey by visiting dairyfeedbase.com.au.
