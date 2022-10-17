Farm Online
Weather

Negative IOD contributing to above average spring rain

By Don White, Weatherwatch
October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Nina, negative IOD combine to cause big wet

Eastern Australia's wet weather is continuing and it is likely that occasional significant rainfall events will persist for the rest of spring. Many parts of south west NSW, Victoria and northern Tasmania have already had record October rainfall with close to two weeks of the month still to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.