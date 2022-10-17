La Nina, negative IOD combine to cause big wet

Eastern Australia's wet weather is continuing and it is likely that occasional significant rainfall events will persist for the rest of spring. Many parts of south west NSW, Victoria and northern Tasmania have already had record October rainfall with close to two weeks of the month still to go.
In the Pacific, the La Nina remains well established and quite strong and current expectations are that it will persist into early 2023 at least. The sea surface temperature patterns and the atmospheric indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index all indicate a well-established La Nina event. The current 30-day running mean of the SOI is over +21 and along with September's index over +19 are as high as it has been at this stage of year for at least 70 years. Remember, the SOI threshold for a La Nina event is just +7.
Some of the major international models are now indicating that the La Nina event will peak in October and gradually weaken in the late spring and into summer but a natural ENSO pattern is unlikely in the Pacific before late summer at the earliest.
As mentioned last week, many of the recent heavy and widespread rain events in south east Australia have been more due to the negative Indian Ocean Dipole. The IOD has been negative now since around June and it is expected to remain so until late spring. During this time it will contribute to above average rainfalls in the eastern third of the continent at least but from the beginning of summer, it usually has minimal effect of our rainfall patterns for the remainder of the tropical wet season.
The combination of the La Nina and a negative IOD is responsible for the unusually wet weather across the south east third of the continent. However, the other indicators should not be ignored. To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is currently in a positive phase and is likely to remain generally positive throughout spring into early summer. During the spring and summer months, a positive SAM increases the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern NSW, eastern Victoria, and south-eastern Queensland, as it often exists in conjunction with the Pacific La Nina.
To the north, the Madden-Julian Oscillation has a fairly weak pulse moving into the western Pacific. This is favoured to strengthen further in the next week or two as it drifts slowly east. Its influence at this time of the year can also lead to above-average rainfall for parts of eastern Australia, and briefly reduce the strength of equatorial trade winds west of the Date Line.
