Australian Jersey genetics are making their mark on the world stage after a successful joint trade mission to World Dairy Expo in the United States.
For the first time, Jersey Australia organised a combined trade site at the expo, also including Holstein Australia, Genetics Australia, AgriGene, Central Sires Co-op with support from National Herd Improvement Association of Australia (NHIA) and the aim of promoting all Australian genetics.
The "team Australia" approach has been hailed a success with plans for similar missions in coming years.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said the mission would build on the high levels of consumer awareness and interest in Australian genetics and Jerseys.
"I think we are making a mark," Mr Barrett said.
"We had a regular stream of people visiting the stand, and consumer awareness in our products was high. There were a number of people who commented positively on using Australian bulls now and in the past."
There was interest from across the globe.
"We saw representatives from Turkey, Guatemala, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Canada and other countries and we opened wide market opportunities and interest," Mr Barrett said.
"Consumers from anywhere in the world are now more aware of Australian Jerseys."
Mr Barrett expects further joint campaigns.
"We see this as a multi-year commitment," he said.
"We see the need to keep building on the opportunities we've created at this year's expo.
"For most of us, it was our first-time attending World Dairy Expo so it was about understanding what works and what doesn't and building on those opportunities in future years.
"It's a global marketplace and World Dairy Expo is an opportunity to bring key players together.
"It's a bucket list event for breeders to get to at least once in their lives."
Mr Barrett said the event confirmed the opportunities for Australian Jersey genetics.
"We've bred from the best in the world so we have one of the most diverse Jersey populations, which adds out-cross opportunities, and we believe the Australian Jersey is the best Jersey cow in the world by quite a way at the moment," he said.
Genetics Australia export manager Rob Derksen said he was pleasantly surprised by the level of awareness about Australian Jersey bulls.
"Clearly a lot of US and Canadian dairy farmers are aware of their success and it was a good opportunity to catch up with people from countries outside North America who had used Australian genetics," Mr Derksen said.
The delegation left the expo with high hopes for Australian exports.
"It's looking very positive for genetics from Australia," Mr Derksen said.
"A lot of farmers are wanting to tap into cow families bred by Australian breeders, which emphasises that Australian breeders have done a world-class job in developing cow families that are recognised internationally as the best you can get from anywhere."
Mr Derksen said the World Dairy Expo was a meeting place for the industry.
"It's the place to meet and connect with other people and we all made valuable contacts," he said.
"You don't measure it in actual sales; it's more about a promotion going forward and I'm very confident there will be ongoing demand for Australian Jerseys.
"We see merit in putting Australian genetics on the world stage.
"We should be proud of what we've got to offer in Jerseys and the other breeds."
Jersey Australia farmer members and breeders Con and Michelle Glennen, Wayne Kuhne and Anthea Day also attended the expo at Madison Wisconsin from October 2-7.
Con and Michelle, from Noorat in Victoria, said they attended to push what they believed to be good genetics.
"We wanted to get more access to the world and the easiest way to do that is have the world come to you at Madison," Mr Glennen said.
"We made quite a few contacts with different countries that we might night have thought of before, such as Guatemala and Kazakhstan."
Mrs Glennen said the mission would yield long-term benefits.
"We didn't have anyone say they want 25 straws of your best bull right now, but contacts were made and it gives people time to think about it," she said.
"We had the right people there to represent Australian genetics.
They hope to do it again.
"It's a good experience and you get to see products that aren't yet registered for use in Australia but will be, so you can pick the ones you think will be handy here," Mr Glennen said.
He said Australian cows stood up well on the world stage.
"Generally, our cows have a wider muzzle, wider chest and heavier rumen capacity," he said.
"I think Australian Jerseys definitely have something to offer to the world."
