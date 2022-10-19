Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Weaker dollar makes Australian grain more competitive

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
October 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lower dollar helps grain prices

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures started last week with a bang, surging to levels last seen in early July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.