Lower dollar helps grain prices

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures started last week with a bang, surging to levels last seen in early July.
However, by week's end, the market had reversed these gains to be trading 19 cents a bushel softer week on week.
In Australian dollar terms this is a move of around $10 a tonne lower.
Any losses were, however, cancelled out by a continuation in the fall of the AUD/USD exchange rate. At the time of writing the AUD is buying just under 62 US cents.
With inflation a continuing concern in the US economy, forecasters expect the US dollar to continue to increase, pushing currencies such as the AUD lower.
A weaker Australian dollar dilutes the impact of CBOT futures moves in Australian prices and makes our grain more price competitive on the global market.
The sudden movement in wheat futures last week was caused by an increase in tension in the Russian conflict with Ukraine.
After an important supply line to the Crimean Peninsula was damaged, the threat of escalation from Russia spooked the market.
With the terms of the ongoing operation of the grain export corridor out of Ukraine being discussed at present, any threat to peaceful negotiations has the market on edge.
This elevated risk created strong buying, pushing grain futures markets higher.
Once the threat subsided, the market returned to focus on the fact that Ukrainian and Russian exports are continuing at a solid pace, putting traders' minds at ease.
Closer to home Australian prices increased again last week.
Buyer interest continued to lift as they look to accumulate, plan, and manage their books ahead of the coming harvest.
With significant rain falling in NSW and Victoria, buyers are now worried about the damage the rain and rising floodwaters will do to new crop prospects.
Both quantity and quality of the new crop is at risk from excess rainfall. To make matters worse there is more rain forecast for impacted regions this week.
22/23 season grain was actively being offered, bid and trading in the west last week, while a plethora of 21/22 season grades were trading through the eastern states.
On the old crop front, APW1 traded $475/t Melbourne, $458/t Pt Adelaide, $456/t Newcastle, and $450/t Kwinana as examples. ASW1 was trading some huge spreads across the country with $436/t selling in Pt Adelaide, $429/t in Newcastle, $410/t Melbourne and $360/t Kwinana.
Stock feed wheat traded $382/t Geelong, $376/t and $375/t in Pt Kembla and Newcastle respectively. H1 wheat traded $507/t Portland while H2 sold for $505/t Newcastle, $500/t Kwinana and $493/t Melbourne.
Plenty of other grades and commodities were trading.
