A 151 hectare (373 acre) Whitsundays property comprising of quality cane farming land, grazing country and lush rainforest hillsides has hit the market.
Located on Strathdickie Road in the Strathdickie area, the property is 10 minutes from Proserpine and 15 minutes from Airlie Beach.
Described as one of the best locations for the lifestyle in the Whitsundays, the property is well situated for pursuits including sailing, diving, salt and freshwater fishing plus an Airlie Beach lifestyle.
Palm Tree Creek runs through the property, which is in three freehold titles.
In addition to being in a high rainfall area, there is a licenced 147 megalitre water allocation from two bores that are equipped with electric pumps.
Water is pumped from the bore to a 7ML dam, which supplies the Southern Cross travelling irrigator.
The boundaries of the cane farming area are fenced with the balance of the land available for grazing.
There is lush bushland on both the eastern and western boundaries. Pastures comprise of mostly signal grass and humidicola.
There is a small set of portable cattle yards located near the house in addition to a larger set of portable yard setup across the creek.
Structural improvements include a three bedroom home with verandahs at the front and back of the building.
There is also 490 square metres of shedding.
The Strathdickie Road property will be auctioned by PRD Whitsunday on November 16.
Contact Shaun Dobbins, 0499 878 122, PRD Whitsunday.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.