The Payne family farm enjoys the frost protection provided by the southern slopes of the Marmon-Jabuk range.
These remnants of an ancient coastal ridge are well known for their good farming soils and their reduced frost risk.
The Payne's Avalon has hit the market boasting healthy cropping and grazing across 1823 hectares (4505 acres) on three separate titles.
Agents from Spence Dix and Co. are suggesting a price range of around $1400/acre for Avalon's 3469 arable acres.
Located at 1153 Moorlands Road, the farm is 20 minutes from Tailem Bend and about 130km east of Adelaide.
Agent Alastair Johnson said Avalon was a well-cared for, strong cropping-based property with a mix of warm breeding and grazing country.
"It has well set up and balanced capital infrastructure and represents a unique opportunity to acquire a well-managed farm that is in good health."
The farm has road frontage and separate water meters to all three titles.
Located in a reliable 350mm rainfall area, the property will be offered as a whole, or as three separate contingent lots.
Section 1 - 629ha (1555 acres).
Section 2 - 595ha (1470 acres).
Section 3 - which adjoins across the road - 599ha (1480 acres).
Currently there is about 1000ha under crop, with rotations consisting of canola, wheat, barley and vetch for hay and pasture.
The soils consist of red brown loams over clay and limestone, plus some loamy sands over clay and some rising country that has been fenced off to long term pastures, including lucerne.
Broken up into 31 main paddocks, the fencing is in good to average stock proof condition.
The feedlot on section 2 consists of four pens with permanent shade shelters which has been used to either finish off lambs or as containment yards for ewes within the sheep operation.
Avalon has been running a 700 to 800 head self-replacing Dohne flock which has consistently produced over 120 per cent weaning rates, whilst some of the flock has been mated to White Suffolk's for prime lamb production.
Secured mains water, supplies tanks and concrete troughs with mostly renewed blue line poly pipe throughout the farm.
There is a new solar pump servicing some of the farm with bore water.
There is also a bore with a windmill servicing part of section 3.
Improvements include a three-stand raised board shearing shed which is capable of storing approximately 350 head under cover, and has a good set of post and K-rail bugle yards adjacent.
Shedding consists of a new fully enclosed 16mx9m workshop shed and implement shed and a larger fully enclosed hay/implement shed, built in 2014.
The spacious five-bedroom home is set in a sheltered position with a picturesque outlook.
Unless sold prior, the expressions of interest campaign closes on November 7.
For more information contact Alastair Johnson at Spence Dix and Co. on 0427 609751.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
