A VERY productive 1388 hectare (3430 acre) cattle block at Gogango is on the market, to be auctioned by Elders on November 30.
Located 85km south west of Rockhampton and 4km off the Capricorn Highway, Balcarres is described as an ideal breeding or fattening block.
The country is predominantly low, undulating hills that have been pulled, raked and seeded except for shade camps.
The excellent buffel and Rhodes grass pastures are supported by stands of green and Gatton panic. A PMAV in place for ongoing vegetation management.
The very well fenced property is divided into 11 paddocks and serviced by a laneway system and watering squares and holding paddocks.
The property is securely watered by six dams and supported by a well, which is equipped with a windmill and tanks.
There are also springs found along the many watercourses that run down from the high slopes.
Improvements include a 15x7m Colorbond shed with a concrete floor. The shed features three open bays and an enclosed living area.
The well situated property is about 75km from the CQLX Gracemere selling complex and there are two export meatworks located in Rockhampton. Saleyards are also located at Emerald.
Cattle are available at valuation.
Balcarres will be auctioned by Elders in Rockhampton on November 30.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders.
