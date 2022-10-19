Another group key to the move of city people to the country says the ongoing phenomenon is no longer a quirk of COVID.
Those charged with doing the actual physical work to move people, the removalists, say new reasons are at play now to keep their trucks headed to the bush.
They say the search for a better life and cost of living pressures are now driving Aussies into the regions and interstate.
Where in recent years it was the dreary COVID-19 lockdowns which saw city people wanting to escape the cities for a better life in the bush, now the pandemic has largely passed there are new factors at play.
Chief among them still is the newfound ability to be able to work from home.
Efforts by many employers to coax staff back into offices is also hastening the move away as workers try to avoid long commutes.
In one three month period last year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics found a record 11,800 people left the nation's capital cities to move to the regions.
A new report from the national online removalist booking platform, Muval, reveals the lengths Australians of all ages are going to to achieve their dreams and live their best life amid rising cost of living pressures.
Muval analysed their latest moving data to identify the latest internal migration trends and surveyed hundreds of people about their moving intentions to better understand why they move.
The Muval Index revealed the desire to live in a better home or location was the main reason Australians relocate and that rising cost of living has overtaken COVID as a motivating factor to move.
The search for affordable housing is prompting new waves of internal migration from capital cities into the regions and interstate.
The research also found the west is a popular direction to head post-pandemic.
Almost two-thirds of survey respondents said a rise in the cost of living would increase their desire to move, compared with 27 per cent for COVID.
It found 11pc have already moved in order to reduce their cost of living and this figure may rise to as many as a quarter by this time next year.
Rising rents and rising interest rates are also sparking their desire to move.
The key reason for moving remains a desire to live in a better home or location.
Downsizing was the most common motivation for moving for those who were not working (23pc).
Almost one in five interstate moves was sparked by a relationship change.
While most Aussies move locally, almost a quarter are relocating to a regional destination, with that figure rising to 33 per cent for couples with no children
Muval data shows there has been an 80 per cent rise in regional moving enquiries over the past two years, which reached a peak during the June quarter in 2022.
The regions are a beacon for first home buyers going in search of affordable housing, with a large chunk of regional movers' people shifting from a rental property into a purchased home.
Perth experienced the highest positive net migration percentage trend of any capital city over the past two and a half years.
Perth also accounted for a fifth (20pc) of inbound moving enquiries for capital cities in August 2022, and remains on an upward trajectory since receiving 14 per cent of queries in January 2022.
"Packing up and moving house is a big decision but Australians have shown that relocating is one way they are fighting back against the rising cost of living," Muval chief executive officer James Morrell said.
Unwilling to sacrifice the lifestyle they have become accustomed to or refusing to give up on their dream of owning a home, Australians are choosing to pack up their lives in search of a better and more affordable life.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
