As if Australia's chronic shortage of pilots and airport baggage handlers wasn't causing enough trouble for the aviation sector, now regional operators say there is an alarming lack of maintenance specialists working to keep planes flying.
Despite $100,000-plus annual pay packets typically available for newly qualified staff, the decline in workers with maintenance skills has hit a crisis point for regional airlines, agricultural aircraft businesses, freight carriers and tourism services, according to industry operators.
A halving in the number of aircraft licences issued in Australia in the past decade has coincided with a rapid rise in the average age of those still in the job.
Like the exodus of pilots and other airport staff who took retirement or other work during COVID pandemic lockdowns, many aircraft maintenance workers shifted to new jobs, including fixing or operating machinery in the ever-hungry mining sector.
Alternatively, they have since been lured from regional airports to higher pay rates with major airlines and metropolitan contractors also desperate to find and retain staff.
"All aviation sectors are now impacted by shortages on a daily basis - just look at the increase in flight delays and flight cancellations," said Regional Aviation Association of Australia chief executive officer, Steven Campbell.
"But the problem is certainly compounded once you try to find enough maintenance engineers to cope with the workload in regional areas, particularly in more remote areas like northern and western Australia."
Chief executive officer with Cairns-based charter operator East Air, Dean Mooney, described the aviation engineering shortage as "beyond critical" in a report on the problem just published by the RAAA.
"If things don't start improving we will have to start parking planes at the back of hangars and closing the doors," Mr Mooney said.
RAAA's Mr Campbell said while maintenance crews were doing their best, it was not unusual for aircraft to be grounded for days at some country airports waiting for a licensed engineer to do a job which may take less than an hour to complete.
In northern NSW, Matthew Wheatley at Sigma Aerospace, Tamworth, also described the skills shortage as a crisis.
He said government and industry had to work together fast to implement safe, commonsense policies to reduce current barriers to rebuilding the aircraft maintenance workforce.
The report's author, Brisbane-based Sheridan Austin, herself a maintenance engineer, said, on average, just 135 engineer licences had been issued annyally since 2016, compared with an average of almost 300 a year in the decade prior.
The depleted cohort of newly licensed engineers was way short of numbers retiring or drifting to other jobs.
Apart from badly needing migrants with appropriate aviation maintenance skills which could be more readily recognised in Australia, Ms Austin said there was an urgent need for aircraft maintenance organisations to employ apprentices, possibly helped by government funding incentives.
It was particularly disappointing some major airlines did not have commensurate apprenticeship programs and therefore heavily relied on poaching from the general aviation sector, "denying general aviation companies a return on their investment".
Aerial Application Association of Australia chief executive officer, Nat Nagy, said the backlog of work to be done on rural aircraft was particularly troubling at times like now when they were in peak demand for weed control and fertiliser work because conditions were too boggy for ground rigs.
"When they are flying, these planes are working harder than ever, and that will continue into the bushfire season," he said.
"The maintenance crews who are available are going above and beyond the call of duty to help out, but some country airports may not have seen new recruits to do this sort of work for up to a decade."
Among Ms Austin's RAAA report recommendations is for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to recognise international engineers qualified in countries such as Singapore, Britain and South Africa.
She also called for less complexity in the current licensing pathway so trainees and maintenance organisations felt more confident about investing in training.
To eliminate training disparities between states, her report recommended creating a national aviation academy for civilian and defence apprentices under one national model.
The report highlighted how the burgeoning electric aircraft and uncrewed and advanced mobility sectors made an "innovation-oriented aircraft maintenance workforce more critical than ever".
Ms Austin said a myriad of factors had caused the maintenance workforce's decline, including apprentices being discouraged by training program changes requiring them to complete considerable additional university-style learning modules.
"One of my big concerns is that this well paid and vitally important career path in an exciting, diverse industry is not well known by kids contemplating their job options," she said.
"In today's digital world many school leavers also tend to lack the mechanical aptitude and confidence that previously evolved with tinkering with engines and bikes."
Industry observers said aviation maintenance certainly offered well paid career prospects.
Demand for maintenance capacity in many regional areas had risen quickly since 2019.
Typical pay rates jumped from around $90,000 or $100,000 a year to now nearing $140,000 for engineers with mechanical engine and airframe-related skills, and above $150,000 for those with electrical, instrument and radio qualifications.
In remote locations such as the Northern Territory or Western Australian resources outposts extra incentives can include a work vehicle and fuel, or annual pay rates can top $200,000.
At Kununurra in northern WA, Aviair managing director, Michael McConaughey, said skilled staff were often sourced from overseas, including for his business.
However, many smaller regional operators simply did not have the earning capacity to retain engineers at the same pay rates offered elsewhere.
"We're surviving better than some, and our numbers are about normal at present, but turnover has become a more significant problem," he said.
"It's frustrating. I can fly a plane to Singapore where it can be serviced by an engineer and bring it back here, but that same person isn't considered qualified to work on that aircraft for me within Australia."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
