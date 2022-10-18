The New Zealand government's decision to take a sledgehammer to its agricultural methane problem is forecast to smash sheep and beef production by as much as 20 per cent.
Dairy output from the world's ninth biggest milk producer and biggest milk products exporter is tipped to see a much smaller, but still significant 5pc, decline.
Nervous NZ farmers fear significant business cost rises and an overall decline in livestock sector numbers of by a fifth by the end of the decade if the contentious "fart tax" becomes law next year.
In what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claimed was a positive world first, her Labour administration is preparing to levy farmers annually based on the number of animals they run and their farm fertiliser applications.
An industry averaged calculator would put a yet-to-be-finalised price on each kilogram of methane belched by sheep and cattle and nitrous oxide emitted through livestock urine.
The levy would be adjusted every one to three years, based on advice from NZ's Climate Change Commission and farmers.
In effect, the tax, commencing by 2025, would aim to scale back livestock numbers to help NZ achieve a 10pc cut in methane output (based on 2017 figures) by 2030.
The NZ government is banking on its emissions pricing system incentivising livestock producers and croppers to adopt lower emissions land uses, including forestry, adopt new greenhouse gas mitigation technologies such as methane-busting stockfeed ingredients and rumen boluses, and lift productivity per animal.
It is also budgeting on the agriculture sector's $NZ53 billion ($48b) export sector getting a strong competitive "clean, green" export marketing edge as a result of its zealous methane reduction drive.
The tax follows NZ's pledge to attempt to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as part of the nation's alignment with the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Between 2030 and 2050 NZ's biogenic methane emissions would be reduced 24pc to 47pc below 2017 levels.
Farm methane emissions represent about half the NZ's total greenhouse gas output.
Consultation about the new agricultural emissions policy ends next month with the government to make a final decision early in 2023.
Funds raised by the tax have been budgeted to pay for incentives to get farmers using greenhouse gas mitigation technologies and practices, including carbon sequestration, plus about $NZ87 million to cover scheme establishment costs and $NZ32m in annual running costs.
A further $NZ100m is expected to be dedicated for investment in climate change research, buying carbon credits overseas and other related projects.
Research for Federated Farmers of NZ shows the nation's 26m strong sheep flock, which emits about half the farm sector's methane, will carry much more of the productivity pressure and tax burden than NZ's 6.3m cow dairy herd or its 4m beef cattle.
"Sheep enterprises earn less profit for each tonne of methane produced, which means that grazing sector and its related industries will feel the pain first," said Federated Farmers president, Andrew Hoggard.
"A 20pc average reduction in NZ lamb production could easily be the tipping point for some meatworks in regional communities where they are the main employer in town."
Forecasts suggest beef industry production declines would be less consistent, but could reach 16pc.
Mr Hoggard said farmers in the key livestock sectors would be forced to sell their farms, or at very least convert to forestry.
The North Island dairy farmer from Fielding, said regional communities everywhere would be hard hit, and several economic commentators had concerns about the likely impact of an emissions tax on the entire economy, given agriculture produces 40pc of NZ's exports.
"A lot of people think the whole concept is just bloody stupid," he said.
"I think it's a pretty cynical and horrible way to deal with a problem.
"Public opinion polls also show more than 50pc of Kiwis do not believe our livestock herds and flocks should be reduced so NZ can meet climate change targets."
In fact, given Ms Ardern's Labour-Greens coalition government at 42pc was trailing the opposition coalition (48.5pc) in opinion polls going into the 2023 election year he believed the survival of the government's methane tax was "a big if".
"They government's getting a lot of stick over various issues, so even if they do force the tax through it may be revised or reversed by a new government," Mr Hoggard said.
NZ farmers felt the attack on NZ livestock methane was particularly unfair given the Paris accord's agenda had highlighted the need to concentrate on cutting global carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emitted from fossil fuels, including leaks from oil and gas wells and methane from rubbish and organic waste.
He said Australian and NZ grazing industries were generally ahead of the curve on emission control.
Meanwhile, he viewed promoting grazing land convesions to forestry to generate carbon credit earnings as a short sighted accounting ploy.
"The drive for carbon credits is easy to talk about now, but what happens 20 or 30 years down the track when they've reached their carbon absorption capacity and our farms are covered in forests which will need to be planted again if they're to keep sequestering carbon."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
