Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
October 21 2022 - 4:00am
AgDay photos, prizes, events

Entries have opened for the popular photo and video competition held as part of National Agriculture Day, coming up on November 18, with a prize pool of $5000 up for grabs thanks to sponsor, Syngenta.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

