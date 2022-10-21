Agribusiness buzz in brief

Entries have opened for the popular photo and video competition held as part of National Agriculture Day, coming up on November 18, with a prize pool of $5000 up for grabs thanks to sponsor, Syngenta.
The competition aims to highlight what's happening in the paddocks, yards, on tractors or across the farm supply chain around Australia.
The National Farmers Federation is also urging community and ag-related businesses and organisations to register an event to promote and celebrate the farm sector in the community or at a workplace and tag any activities on social media on the day with #AgDayAU.
In addition to rural community-led activities across the country on AgDay, the NFF and partners will co-oordinating events in major cities to put agriculture front and centre on the day.
"It's always wonderful to see communities coming together on AgDay to celebrate Aussie farming," said president, Fiona Simson.
The previously designated chief executive officer for energy giant AGL's planned Australian business spin-off is now joining Incitec Pivot to take up the same sort of CEO designate job.
With AGL's demerger decision reversed following a major shareholder backlash led by tech billionaire, Mike Cannon-Brookes, and a subsequent board and management shakeup, Christine Corbett is jumping ship from the gas and power business to join Incitec Pivot in January.
Ms Corbett will now lead the fertiliser business as it moves towards IPL's proposed structural separation, after shareholders approve that plan, next year.
Prior to her three-years at AGL, she built a 30-year career at Australia Post where she had executive leadership roles culminating as interim managing director at a time of significant growth in e-commerce and regulatory reform.
Incitec chairman, Brian Kruger, said appointing Ms Corbett, an experienced and successful executive leader, was an important step in setting up the fertilisers division as a successful standalone business when it splits from the explosives business.
She had demonstrable experience in delivering strong financial outcomes in the energy and gas, retail, e-commerce and logistics sectors and had in-depth experience in supply chain, people leadership and change management.
The cost cutting drive at dairy and plant-based beverages and nutritional products processor, Noumi, continues with the company moving its headquarters from Taren Point, near Botany Bay, to its Ingleburn manufacturing plant in south western Sydney.
Consolidation to a single Sydney site will also see the company's Marrickville manufacturing operations move to Ingleburn by January.
Noumi said initial savings were unlikely to be notable, however, it had taken advantage of expiring lease arrangements and the economy-wide shift to more flexible office work arrangements to improve collaboration within its workforce at one site.
Meanwhile, in northern Victoria where flooding and road closures have reduced milk deliveries to its dairy plant, Noumi has shifted as much inventory and raw materials as possible from flood-threatened parts of its Shepparton site (pictured) to other locations.
"We are working with customers and key suppliers to ensure supply chain continuity and to mitigate any financial impact of the flooding," said company secretary Justin Cross.
"We're working closely with our dairy suppliers, in particular, who have been impacted by flooding to varying degrees."
Former National Farmers Federation and Australian Taxation Department economist, Su McCluskey, will join the AWN livestock, wool and property services agency group's board of directors in November.
A NSW Southern Tablelands beef cattle producer, Ms McCluskey (pictured) is also on the board of ASX-listed healthcare and financial services business, Australian Unity; is the federal government's special representative for agriculture; a Commissioner for International Agricultural Research, and a director of industry bodies LiveCorp and the Australasian Pork Research Institute.
She previously held executive jobs with the Regional Australia Institute, Council of Rural Research and Development Corporations, Office of Best Practice Regulation and the Business Council of Australia
"Su's wide experience in governance, finance, and agriculture in a non-executive director and senior executive capacity is a valuable addition to the AWN board as we continue to expand our operations," said chairman John Maher.
After eight years with the gourmet food business, Maggie Beer Holdings, the managing director since 2019, Chantale Millard, is set to depart by year's end.
A search has begun for a replacement for Ms Millard who recently oversaw the sale of the company's St David boutique dairy processing business in Melbourne and has set its South Australian Paris Creek Farms sale in train.
"During Chantelle's time as CEO the group has undergone significant transformation and strategic repositioning, enjoying significant commercial success as Australia's leading purveyor of premium food beverage and gifting products," said chairman, Reg Weine.
E-commerce transactions now generate two thirds of the total sales for the Maggie Beer business which last year expanded with the $40 million acquisition of the Hampers and Gifts brand.
Orange-based Cultiv8 Funds Management has teamed with global investment management business, Fidante, to launch an agriculture and food technology fund to invest in early stage farm sector technology companies.
With Fidante's parent, Challenger Limited as the cornerstone investor in the first capital raising, the new Cultiv8 fund is targeting $100 million in assets and 20 per cent annual returns over a nine-year time frame.
It wants to build a portfolio focused on capital growth and sustainability, comprising 20 to 30 seed to series B investments in Australian and global agri-food technology companies.
Portfolio managers, Jonathon Quigley and Malcolm Nutt (picured), are also partners in the SparkLabs Cultiv8 accelerator program which has supported 36 start-up companies in four years, leading to significant capital raises, and regional jobs.
SparkLabs Cultiv8 investments have included ventures to explore seaweed to significantly reduce livestock methane emissions and the replacing of antibiotics in livestock production.
A global study led by the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Applied Climate Sciences has found warmer climatic conditions may be a key reason declining Arabica coffee production.
Dr Jarrod Kath's project focused on the effect of vapour pressure deficit, or VPD - a combined measure of how dry and hot the air is.
The higher the deficit, the more moisture the air sucks out of a plant and when a VPD threshold, is exceeded Arabica yields decline markedly.
"Our study suggests several countries, including Kenya, Mexico and Tanzania, have already passed the VPD threshold and further global warming could push more coffee producing countries over the VPD threshold," he said.
"In agricultural systems, rising VPD may not necessarily cause total destruction to Arabica coffee crops, but it could still lead to major declines that make production economically unviable."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
