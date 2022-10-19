Farm Online
Julkerru remains on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 19 2022 - 12:30am
THE 507 hectare (1253 acre) Northern Tablelands property Julkerru remains on the market after being passed in at auction on Tuesday night.

