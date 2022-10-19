Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders livestock agent Paul Holm in new AuctionsPlus role

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AuctionsPlus' newly recruited agency network boss, Paul Holm.

Prominent Queensland livestock agency identity, Paul Holm, has joined digital trading platform AuctionsPlus in a newly created role as network general manager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.