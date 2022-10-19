Prominent Queensland livestock agency identity, Paul Holm, has joined digital trading platform AuctionsPlus in a newly created role as network general manager.
Mr Holm, who began his selling agent's career 23 years ago with Wesfarmers Dalgety in Victoria's Gippsland, has most recently been with Elders as the company's Queensland and Northern Territory livestock manager, based in Toowoomba for seven years.
After three years of significant AuctionsPlus turnover growth and sales coverage expansion in the stud and commercial livestock market, the new role will see Mr Holm focusing on services to livestock agents and responding to changing relationship needs.
"We want to improve the platform and the experience for our core business partners, the selling agents and their producer client-base," he said.
"AuctionsPlus has been through a very busy expansion phase during the COVID-19 period.
"The next phase for the platform is to consolidate that growth, including providing extra resources where needed, to respond to agents' needs."
Mr Holm, whose new position answers directly to AuctionsPlus chief executive manager, Angus Street, has previously worked in Naracoorte, South Australia; Alice Springs, NT, and Longreach, Blackall and Roma in Queensland.
Just three days into his new job, he was on the ground meeting with cattle sector delegates at the national feedlot industry annual conference event, BeefEx, in Brisbane this week.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
