Negotiations continue on versatile irrigation country

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 50 hectare (123 acre) irrigated Canowindra property Bula, after it was passed in at an Agri Rural NSW auction on Thursday.
Offered Jenny and Marcus McMarn, the property's top quality alluvial river loam soils are described as being perfectly suited for lucerne, mixed crops, hay production and vegetables.
Pre-sale expectations had Bula in the $1.8 to $2m price range.
The property is being sold with a 202 megalitre Belubula River entitlement and a 185ML ground water entitlement, valued at about $450,000.
Bula has a charming four bedroom timber log home,with wrap around verandahs set in an established gardens and an in-ground pool.
Other improvements include a hay shed, machinery shed, two stand shearing shed, and steel sheep yards.
The property is currently sown to canola, oats and lucerne.
Contact Josh Keefe, 0436 926 866, Agri Rural NSW.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.