Negotiations continue on versatile irrigation country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 19 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 2:00am
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 50 hectare (123 acre) irrigated Canowindra property Bula, after it was passed in at an Agri Rural NSW auction on Thursday.

