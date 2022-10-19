Farm Online
Prime red basalt farming and grazing sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 19 2022 - 11:30pm
THE 113 hectare (278 acre) prime red basalt farming and grazing property Kenver Hill has sold at auction for $1.95 million.

