A grazing farm which has hit the market on the outskirts of Melbourne is expected to attract a lot of attention from developers.
Riverlea takes in 151 hectares (374 acres) and was once operated as a dairy by local farmer Bill Mole who was involved in the sale of Cedarlea which became the Oaklands Park residential estate.
LAWD, agents for the Riverlea sale, also point to a recent adjacent purchase of land by Racing Victoria for $23.5 million.
That 396ha purchase "has the potential to be developed for many purposes including but not limited to, a new training centre, a new racetrack, equine welfare programs, quarantine facilities, and workforce development, as well as community engagement opportunities," Racing Victoria said.
Riverlea is also next door to fast growing Mickleham and just 30km from the Melbourne CBD.
Riverlea's 151ha are spread over three adjacent titles - Lot 3, 4 and 5.
The property is currently used for cattle grazing but even without further subdivision, each lot can be used to build a home.
LAWD senior director Peter Sagar said Racing Victoria's involvement in Oakland Junction would grow competition from buyers for the Riverlea property, as it was well positioned to benefit from the potential new development.
"Regardless of the Racing Victoria's plans, holdings, such as Riverlea, have been hotly sort after from both agriculture enterprises, developers and land bankers," Mr Sagar said.
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said Riverlea's picturesque landscape also offered exciting rural lifestyle development opportunities.
Riverlea operates as a farm with 12 fenced paddocks and new 46-head capacity cattle yards.
The property also has 1.4km of frontage onto Konagaderra Road.
Potential dwelling sites have been identified across each lot.
Riverlea also has a rare dormant 48 megalitre water licence via Deep Creek, which can be apportioned as 16 megalitres per lot.
Riverlea is being offered with a preference to be sold as a whole,
Expressions of interest close on November 2.
For more information contact LAWD's Danny Thomas on 0439 349977, Peter Sagar on 0414 843854, Paul Callanan on 0478 652468 or Conaill Auty 0412 278026.
