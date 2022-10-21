Claas has struck up a strategic partnership with technology provider Trimble to develop satellite-based steering systems exclusively for the German manufacturer's range of agricultural machinery.
The partnership is great news for Australian farmers, according to Claas Harvest Centre product general manager Tim Needham.
"This partnership means new and existing customers can get even more out of their investment in both Claas and Trimble technology," he said.
"Trimble is recognised as a global leader in steering systems and its expertise in associated technologies, such as ISOBUS and task management, complement Claas' own competencies."
Trimble receiver and control technology has already been incorporated into the new generation of Claas GPS Pilot automated steering found in Axion and Arion tractors, Lexion combine harvesters and Jaguar forage harvesters.
The new Claas GPS Pilot system is controlled by the Cemis 1200 terminal, a 30.5 centimetre (12 inch), high definition multi-touch display.
"This is a dedicated precision farming terminal that provides 'all-in-one' guidance, tractor and implement ISOBUS functionality, section control, variable application, work documentation and data transfer," Mr Needham said.
"Its intuitive interface provides quick access to all functions and a configurable layout for a personalised user experience."
Cemis 1200 has scalable functionality, including section control and variable rate application available on compatible ISOBUS implements, such as seed drills, fertiliser spreaders and crop protection spray units.
The new Claas GPS Pilot system incorporates a Sat 900 multi-GNSS receiver that supports Satcor by Trimble RTX correction signals, as well as both radio and cell delivered RTK signals.
"The system is upgradable from 15cm to 2.5cm accuracy to cater for all types of farming operations and comes with a five-year licence for the Satcor 15 correction signal free of charge, which provides an accuracy of 15cm," Mr Needham said.
RTK activations incorporate RTK bridging that provides seamless backup of corrections at 15cm accuracy for up to 20 minutes in the event of a correction signal dropout.
RTK Bridging Premium is also available which offers 3cm accuracy indefinitely in the event of a correction signal dropout.
"Importantly, the Cemis terminal and Sat 900 receiver can be exchanged quickly and easily between different machines in a fleet," Mr Needham said.
