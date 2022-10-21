Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Trimble to develop satellite-based steering systems exclusively for Claas

October 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New and existing customers will be able to get even more out of their Claas and Trimble technology.

Claas has struck up a strategic partnership with technology provider Trimble to develop satellite-based steering systems exclusively for the German manufacturer's range of agricultural machinery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.