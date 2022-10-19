Farm Online
How Aussie ag may sail through global economic chaos: Peter Costello at Beefex 22

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:29am
The longest serving federal treasurer in Australia's history, Peter Costello, spoke at Beefex22 in Brisbane today, on how the agriculture sector might navigate the minefield of world economic chaos.

THE economic tailwinds that blew Australians through the COVID pandemic have now largely turned into headwinds but for agriculture, these could still be the best of times.

