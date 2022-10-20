Farm Online
Home/Beef

Global trade meetings are now full of angst: DAFF's Chris Tinning at AMPC conference

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Tinning, the first assistant secretary for trade and market access with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, at the AMPC conference in Melbourne.

ANGST around food security and climate change are making for tense times in geopolitical meetings around the world and decisions are being made that create great risk to Australia's agricultural exports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.