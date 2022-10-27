Farm Online
Rural health 'state of crisis' as govt ignores evidenced-based policy

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:00am
Dr John Hall says despite knowing how to fix the rural health "state of crisis", the government continued to ignore evidence-based policy.

Former Rural Doctors of Australia Association president John Hall said the federal government had fallen short on critical policies designed to alleviate the shortage of rural doctors.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

