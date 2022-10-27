Rural health 'state of crisis' as govt ignores evidenced-based policy

Former Rural Doctors of Australia Association president John Hall said the federal government had fallen short on critical policies designed to alleviate the shortage of rural doctors.
A frustrated Dr Hall said rural Australia remained in a "state of crisis" with a number of towns still without a local doctor.
He said the federal government needed to properly fund the rural generalist program as it was shown to be one of the most effective ways to address the gap in services.
"We know the solutions and there are pockets of the country where these solutions have been applied and it's worked," Dr Hall said.
"But when you look at Australia as a whole, we're still in a state of crisis. There are a number of rural communities where they have no doctor at all and they rely on intermittent fly-in fly-out locums or in some cases nurses running hospitals without doctors."
Dr Hall wants to see a dramatic uptick in rural generalists, which are specially training doctors who can do everything from GP appointments to delivering babies at the hospital.
"A rural generalist doctor is basically an old school country doctor, but we put a lot more rigour and structure around how we train them," Dr Hall said.
The federal government has supported a national rural generalist pathway, but Dr Hall said the support was in name only, because there it hadn't committed "enough dollars to make it a reality".
But despite knowing what works, governments regularly make decisions that fly in the face of the evidence and negatively impact rural health, such as Labor's decision to change the distribution of priority areas.
Overseas doctors migrating to Australia are required to do time in rural areas. But the reclassification of the priority areas means these doctors will have the option of serving in large regional areas and outer-metro areas.
"The unintended consequence of that is those doctors who flow to those outer-metro and regional areas are going to be coming from the bush," Dr Hall said.
"We've got clear statistics that show the number of doctors per capita is significantly less when you get out beyond the regional centres."
Training young doctors in the regional and rural areas has been another proven method to retain medical professionals in the bush.
"We know that one of the best ways to fix the shortage is to get doctors in their early careers into rural areas," Dr Hall said.
"They see that it is a really interesting and rewarding job. It is really one of the best jobs in terms of the medicine you do, the interest and the challenge. On top of that you get a taste of the country lifestyle.
"A lot of city-based doctors and medical students just never get to experience that don't get to see what it's like."
There is a federal government regional placement program, which the Coalition government expanded last year and Labor has agreed to honour, which will see an additional thousand junior doctors getting rural experience.
Like all professions, money talks. Financial recognition and incentives have been shown to attract and retain regional doctors. The Coalition announced $146m a workforce incentive package prior to the election, which the Albanese government agreed to carry forward.
ACM has launched a National Rural Health Survey to dive deeper into where the pressure points are within each state and its communities. Click here to take part in the survey.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
