Eunonyhareenyha: Hard to say, but a stunning place to life

LOCATED on the banks of the majestic Murrumbidgee River, Eunonyhareenyha is considered one of Wagga Wagga's premier rural lifestyle properties.
Offered by Louise and Jonathan Shuter for the first time in 40 years, the charming homestead sits in a commanding position on a 37 hectare (91 acre) property with stunning views of the Murrumbidgee River.
Featuring bullnose verandas and a white painted brick exterior, the homestead with 12 foot high ceilings has been renovated in recent years. Many of the original features have been restored alongside the conveniences of modern living.
The three bedroom, two bathroom homestead also has a kitchen with open plan dining, a living room that opens on to an outdoor entertaining area, formal lounge, laundry and study nook.
Additional features include floor to ceiling bookcases in the living room, slow combustion heaters in both living areas, ducted evaporative cooling and electric wall heaters.
Surrounding the homestead, and fronting the riverbank, is a beautiful garden featuring established native trees, orchard, and expansive lawn areas.
The property also features the original Eunonyhareenyha cottage.
The equally charming two bedroom cottage overlooking the river has been used as a registered guest house and a tearoom.
Eunonyhareenyha boasts historic significance (features in a Banjo Paterson poem - Those Names), being one of the Riverina's first homesteads dating back to the 1830s. The original wattle and daub homestead burnt down in the 1890s when the current homestead was built.
Located on Oura Road 6km east of Wagga Wagga, Eunonyhareenyha is being as having potential as a top-end wedding venue, for corporate retreats, and/or a café or tearoom style dining.
The 37ha property with its deep rich alluvial soils is also ideal for farming and grazing.
Improved pastures include well-established lucerne, clovers, and ryegrass. Fodder crops have also been grown and cut for silage or hay.
Eunonyhareenyha boasts a 250 metre frontage to the Murrumbidgee River.
Water is pumped to a header tanks and nine troughs on the property as well as to the gardens and lawns water through an inground sprinkler system.
Water for the homestead and cottage is supplied from a groundwater in addition to rainwater.
Other improvements include a hay shed, machinery shed, workshop, double garage, and steel sheep yards with a loading ramp.
Eunonyhareenyha is being sold through LAWD by an expression of interest process, closing on November 23.
Contact Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, or Trish Brewer, 0409 524 901, LAWD.
