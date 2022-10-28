Silvan has released two new products in its Spray Pro range aimed at making life easier for dairy farmers and livestock producers.
The 1600 and 1900 litre sprayers are designed to be mounted on a tractor's three point linkage and are suitable for spraying pasture on broadacre and livestock properties.
Both models contain a self priming BP125/20 pump, with nitrile diaphragms and corrosion resistant, cast anodised aluminium bodies, capable of delivering a minimum 121L/minute at a pressure capacity of 2000kPa.
The key feature of both models is the 18 metre galvanised self-levelling boom with hydraulic fold, lift and tilt along with parallelogram suspension.
Other features of the sprayer are the 30L Silmix chemical induction hopper mounted on the side of the tank, 150L flush tank and 10L hand wash tank.
The robust galvanised steel frame comes with an adjustable cat II and III hitch. Three section Silvamatic electric controls with pressure-compensating direct acting valves are fitted as standard. On and off pressure adjustment can be made from the tractor cab.
Options include a bigger BP200/20 PTO pump that delivers 195L/minute, hydraulic drive centrifugal pump, a range of Bravo automatic rate controllers including ISOBUS and a 57L paddock foam marker.
Both 1600 and 1900L polytuff, impact restart polyethylene tanks contain a floating ball and non-spill offset screw-down lid with single breather.
