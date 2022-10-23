COVER crops have primarily been grown as a means of improving soil health and preventing erosion during fallow phases, but new research has found other benefits include weed suppression.
Weed suppression occurred not only during the fallow phase, but in a subsequent cereal crop as well.
As part of a six-year project exploring innovative weed control, scientists assessed the impacts of a range of cover crops over summer and winter at Narrabri, Wagga Wagga and Kingaroy.
Poor control of summer weeds causes annual losses estimated at up to 1.7 million tonnes of grain, valued at more than $428 million.
Former director of weed research at the University of Sydney Dr Michael Walsh said they started by evaluating biomass production in single crop species, and progressed to mixed species cover crops.
Dr Walsh said summer cover crops in the northern region offered the potential of substantial benefits for winter grain production by conserving soil moisture, preventing erosion and reducing nutrient losses.
"In the summer rainfall-dominant areas of the region there's still quite a strong focus on winter crop production, particularly wheat," he said.
"Because of that focus there's been an emphasis on weed control during that summer phase ... and subsequently that's contributed to a lot of herbicide resistance, particularly glyphosate resistance in a wide range of summer weed species."
Major summer weed species with glyphosate resistance in the northern region include barnyard grass, feathertop Rhodes grass, fleabane, sow thistle, liverseed grass and windmill grass weeds.
Growers are being encouraged to use non-chemical weed management tactics such as crop competition, targeted tillage, and harvest weed seed control to reduce their reliance on herbicides.
Researchers at Narrabri tested buckwheat, cowpea, hybrid Sudan grass, Japanese millet, lab lab, forage sorghum, teff and white French millet on their own and five different blends of cowpea-teff and lab lab-millet.
Some crops were terminated 40 days after sowing and others at flowering, which was about 80 days.
Crop and weed biomass and soil moisture at 20cm and 70cm were measured at early and late growth stages.
All cover crops suppressed weed growth. No weeds were found in forage sorghum, which had produced the most biomass at 40 days, or hybrid Sudan grass, which had the most biomass at 80 days.
Interestingly, buckwheat wasn't as vigorous - which would have offered less physical competition to weeds - but was better at suppressing weeds at both 40 and 80 days.
University of Sydney weed ecologist Dr Asad Shabbir, who led the Narrabri research, attributed the result to allelochemicals, released by the buckwheat as it decomposed, inhibiting weed emergence and growth.
Dr Shabbir said there were also synergies from combining grassy crops such as millet and teff with legumes (lab lab and cow peas).
The legumes added nitrogen and diversity, and boosted biomass production by the grasses which have stronger stems and fibrous root systems and provide longer lasting ground cover.
Soil moisture was not affected by termination timing, thanks to more than 250mm of rain during the trials from November 2021 to January.
Dr Shabbir said separate field trials near Camden, NSW, last year found summer cover crops of buckwheat, millet and teff planted in February 2021 reduced weed emergence and growth on average by 86pc.
Teff achieved 95pc reduction at one site and 90pc at another and the weed suppression effects persisted during a subsequent wheat crop.
The wheat was planted in autumn after the cover crops had been sprayed out at 42 days, slashed and the residue left as a mulch.
"The teff grass was the most suppressive species," he said.
"And interestingly, emergence and establishment of wheat planted into teff grass residue was not affected in any of the treatments."
Teff is a small seeded gluten-free cereal originating in Africa, which is also grown as a forage crop.
Dr Shabbir said teff was not widely grown, but he hoped further research would validate its potential as a valuable cover crop option across different soil types in northern cropping systems.
Dr Walsh said some farmers had planted cereal cover crops ahead of cotton but at this stage very few used summer cover crops ahead of winter grain crops.
"There definitely is a need to be introducing cover crops into the system and that message was reinforced through the drought," he said.
"By 2018 and 2019 there was very little plant residue remaining on paddocks and when it did start raining again, there was all sorts of problems with runoff and erosion, especially on black cracking clay soils. When you start getting that amount of soil moving, it's money going off farm, essentially."
Dr Walsh said the research had identified the principles involved and further investigation was now needed to encourage adoption by farmers.
"It's just a matter of getting the right species and getting it to work practically," he said.
The project received funding from the Grains Research and Development Corporation and involved researchers from Charles Sturt University, the University of Sydney and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
