Cover crops the new stars in non-chemical weed control

By Sandra Godwin
October 23 2022 - 6:00am
Former director of weed research at the University of Sydney Dr Michael Walsh said summer cover crops in the northern region offered the potential of substantial benefits for winter grain production.

COVER crops have primarily been grown as a means of improving soil health and preventing erosion during fallow phases, but new research has found other benefits include weed suppression.

