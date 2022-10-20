China's COVID policy hits global dairy prices

Global Dairy Trade prices fell at Tuesday's auction as China's pursuit of COVID zero continues to dampen demand.
The GDT price index was down 4.6 per cent.
Prices fell for all commodity groups with skim milk powder leading the rout, down 6.9pc, followed by whole milk powder down 4.4pc and cheddar down 3.9pc.
The fall follows a similar result in the October 4 auction and wipes out gains from September.
It comes despite Fonterra downgrading earlier this week its forecast milk production for New Zealand.
Westpac NZ senior agri economist Nathan Penny said the negative result came against a backdrop of economic weakness in NZ's key market, China.
"China continues to persevere with its COVID-zero policy, meaning restrictions on movement, which are in turn weighing on economic activity," he said.
"This policy was reaffirmed at the recent Communist Party Congress.
"Dairy markets may have been hoping for some relief on this front, and in the absence of any, have priced further weakness in global dairy prices."
ASB economist Nathaniel Keall also pointed to the high US dollar hitting buyers in the developing world hard.
China also had strong milk inventories, he said.
Both economists expected weak global supply would support a price recovery, though this would be later than earlier forecast.
Fonterra announced on Monday a downgrade in its forecast NZ milk production, from 1495 million kilograms of milk solids to 1480 million kg MS.
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said this was due to weather conditions in parts of NZ causing a slow start to the season.
"The variable weather conditions, which caused a slow start on farm, have continued, contributing to lower collections through September and early October, which has caused us to further revise our collections forecast," he said.
Mr Keall said global dairy production remained extremely weak in many jurisdictions.
"That's particularly the case in the European Union - the world's largest single exporter - which is also set for a grim end to the year as energy prices surge," he said.
Australian milk production also continues to plummet.
The latest report from Dairy Australia two weeks ago revealed August production was down 5.9pc on the previous year, while year-to-date production was down 6.6pc.
Ongoing wet conditions and flooding in dairy regions won't support any change to this.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
