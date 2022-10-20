SMITHFIELD Cattle Company's Kailen Hodgson feedlot has been crowned the Australian Lot Feeders' Association Young Lot Feeder of the Year.
Sponsored by Performance Feeds, the award presented in front of a crowd of more than 650 650 feedlot industry participants at the BeefEx22 gala dinner embodies passion, leadership, development, and initiative and encourages emerging, dedicated employees to contribute their ideas and vision for lot feeding at a national level.
Entrants are required to submit an essay on a real or perceived industry issue discussing its implications of an industry issue to the feedlot industry and explore a proposed solution. Applications also had to demonstrate their leadership potential as part of their entry.
Ms Hodgson's focused on the need for a BRD autogenous vaccine, against a background of reduced access to antibiotics the treat of imminent antimicrobial resistance.
His preventative approach incorporated the use of microbiology with genome sequencing to determine relevant strains for feedlot enterprises, of which integrates into research work by MLA in collaboration with Apiam Animal Health and the University of Adelaide.
Young Lot Feeder of the Year judges were: Scott Sloss, Performance Feeds, Des Rinehart, Rinehart Consulting, and Matt Luhrs, Mungindi Feedlot, JBS).
The six finalists undertook a formal interview with the independent judging panel followed by a presentation and meet and greet with the Australian Lot Feeders Association council.
Three finalists - Kailen Hodgson, Caitlin Herbert (trainee manager, Gundamain, NSW) and Mitchell Elliott (feedlot manager, Aronui, Qld) were recognised and presented to the BeefEx22 delegation.
Mr Hodgson said the award provided an incredible platform for young people to experience the industry at the highest level.
"I have taken great pleasure in being part of this Award for a few years (Finalist in 2020 and 2021 and top 6 twice prior to that) meeting some great industry peers and learning how to interact within industry," Mr Hodgson said.
"It has been a very humbling and rewarding experience".
ALFA president Barb Madden said the calibre of young people in the industry was impressive.
"That the collective effort of lot feeding operations around the country to attract and retain talented young people who are keen to contribute to a bright future for this sector is paying off," Ms Madden said.
"We are excited to follow the career trajectories of those in the award as they will no doubt go on to be inspirational industry leaders."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.