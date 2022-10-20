Farm Online
Smithfield's Kailen Hodgson named Young Lot Feeder of the Year

Updated October 20 2022 - 5:01am, first published 3:00am
Scott Sloss representing sponsor Performance Feeds with Young Lot Feeder of the Year 2022 Kailen Hodgson presented with the trophy from 2021 award winner James Guest.

SMITHFIELD Cattle Company's Kailen Hodgson feedlot has been crowned the Australian Lot Feeders' Association Young Lot Feeder of the Year.

