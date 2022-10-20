Farm Online
'Irreversible damage' if govt refuses to fund Centre for Invasive Species: report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 20 2022 - 9:00pm
'Irreversible damage' to nation if govt refuses to fund pest research

SHUTTING down the nation's invasive species research body would cause "irreversible damage" and leave Australia defenceless against a new wave of pests and weeds expected to breach the country's borders due to climate change, a new report has found.

