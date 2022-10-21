NSW's Forestry Commission's proposed purchase of large softwood plantations in the south of the state have hit a snag.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has put a hold on the move, saying it has "preliminary competition concerns".
Major US forestry fund managers Global Forest Partners LP is selling its 19,000 hectare (46,950 acre) softwood plantations in southern NSW.
Resolute Advisory is helping to sell Hume Forests Limited, a maturing softwood plantation estate in the Tumut and Oberon regions .
Hume Forests has been owned by a GFP managed investment fund since 2004.
The plantations include a total productive area of 14,000ha and are planted with the radiata pine which are in hot demand from the building industry.
FCNSW, a state-owned statutory corporation, owns and operates more than 230,000ha of softwood timber plantations and just under 35,000ha of hardwood timber plantations in NSW.
It is the largest producer of softwood logs in NSW with plantations across Bathurst, Bombala, Grafton, Moss Vale, Tallaganda, Tumut and Walcha.
It owns more than 70 per cent of all softwood plantations in the state.
It is believed to have a shortfall in softwood timber supplies from recent bushfires.
The ACCC said the proposed buy would be likely lessen competition in the supply of softwood logs in each of the Tumut/Tumbarumba and Bathurst/Oberon regions.
The commission said the softwood log market was already highly concentrated and the sale could lead to higher prices for the timber.
It has asked for public comments on its concerns by November 3.
GFP manages about 650,000ha of forestry assets including Australia, New Zealand and South America.
Resolute Advisory helped the company sell its Green Triangle assets in the past year which were bought by Europe's AXA Investment Managers for a reported $775 million.
The Green Triangle deal included 24,000ha of pine plantations clustered on the South Australian-Victorian border.
No price has been listed for the sale of Hume Forests.
Resolute Advisory says Hume Forests have a strong domestic focus, predominantly supplying well-established nearby processing facilities which are key suppliers to Australia's major east coast population centres including Sydney and Melbourne.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
