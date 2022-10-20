THE 91 hectare (224 acre) Tumut property Byangle has been listed with Ray White at $1.75 million after being put to auction.
The attractive property features a four bedroom home with a spacious lounge room opening out to a front verandah.
Other improvements include a shearing shed, workshop, storage area and hay shed.
The property is divided into nine paddocks and the steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and a ramp.
Water is supplied by eight dams and a bore. There are also six water tanks.
Contact Ray Piper, 0458 476 713, Ray White Tumut.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.