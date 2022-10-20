Rural Press Club celebrates International Rural Women's Day | Pictures

THE Rural Press Club has celebrated International Rural Women's Day with a special address from Josie Angus.
The Central Queensland beef producer and now processor details how her family's business Signature Beef was succeeding in an industry designed for corporate investment.
Ms Angus said while bigger was often considered better in the beef industry, a smaller scale Signature Beef system was able to achieve significant efficiencies and ultimately add to the eating experience of the beef being produced.
The Rural Press Club's next event celebrates National Agriculture Day on November 18. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is the guest speaker.
